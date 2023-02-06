GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2023

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2023

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 6.2%. Total seats increased 7.3% and the number of departures increased by 7.9%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 8.9% and the load factor was 84.7%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) decreased 3.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 0.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 85.6%. The volume of departures increased by 3.5% and seats increased by 3.0%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 1,175 million, the demand (RPK) was 396 million and international load factor was 77.5%.

January/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Jan/23

Jan/22

% Var.

Jan/23 LTM

Jan/22 LTM

% Var.

Total GOL







Departures

21,431

19,868

7.9 %

203,513

138,671

46.8 %

Seats (thousand)

3,733

3,477

7.3 %

35,477

24,318

45.9 %

ASK (million)

4,424

4,166

6.2 %

41,021

27,881

47.1 %

RPK (million)

3,747

3,441

8.9 %

32,923

22,836

44.2 %

Load Factor

84.7 %

82.6 %

2.1 p.p

80.3 %

81.9 %

-1.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,084

2,775

11.1 %

27,670

19,402

42.6 %

Domestic GOL







Departures

20,256

19,580

3.5 %

195,908

138,078

41.9 %

Seats (thousand)

3,532

3,428

3.0 %

34,169

24,217

41.1 %

ASK (million)

3,912

4,035

-3.0 %

37,577

27,624

36.0 %

RPK (million)

3,350

3,339

0.3 %

30,153

22,640

33.2 %

Load Factor

85.6 %

82.8 %

2.9 p.p

80.2 %

82.0 %

-1.7 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,933

2,737

7.2 %

26,639

19,327

37.8 %

International GOL







Departures

1,175

288

N.M

7,605

593

N.M

Seats (thousand)

201

50

N.M

1,308

100

N.M

ASK (million)

512

132

N.M

3,444

257

N.M

RPK (million)

396

102

N.M

2,771

196

N.M

Load Factor

77.5 %

77.4 %

0.0 p.p

80.5 %

76.3 %

5.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

151

38

N.M

1,031

75

N.M

On-time Departures

82.7 %

85.8 %

-3.0 p.p

89.2 %

93.2 %

-4.1 p.p

Flight Completion

97.9 %

99.6 %

-1.7 p.p

99.1 %

98.9 %

0.2 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

6.7

4.3

-100.0 %

73.9

43.1

55.8 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

favicon.png?sn=SP07336&sd=2023-02-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-january-2023-301740036.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP07336&Transmission_Id=202302061957PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP07336&DateId=20230206
