SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2023
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 6.2%. Total seats increased 7.3% and the number of departures increased by 7.9%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 8.9% and the load factor was 84.7%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) decreased 3.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 0.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 85.6%. The volume of departures increased by 3.5% and seats increased by 3.0%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 1,175 million, the demand (RPK) was 396 million and international load factor was 77.5%.
January/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operational data *
Jan/23
Jan/22
% Var.
Jan/23 LTM
Jan/22 LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
21,431
19,868
7.9 %
203,513
138,671
46.8 %
Seats (thousand)
3,733
3,477
7.3 %
35,477
24,318
45.9 %
ASK (million)
4,424
4,166
6.2 %
41,021
27,881
47.1 %
RPK (million)
3,747
3,441
8.9 %
32,923
22,836
44.2 %
Load Factor
84.7 %
82.6 %
2.1 p.p
80.3 %
81.9 %
-1.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
3,084
2,775
11.1 %
27,670
19,402
42.6 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
20,256
19,580
3.5 %
195,908
138,078
41.9 %
Seats (thousand)
3,532
3,428
3.0 %
34,169
24,217
41.1 %
ASK (million)
3,912
4,035
-3.0 %
37,577
27,624
36.0 %
RPK (million)
3,350
3,339
0.3 %
30,153
22,640
33.2 %
Load Factor
85.6 %
82.8 %
2.9 p.p
80.2 %
82.0 %
-1.7 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,933
2,737
7.2 %
26,639
19,327
37.8 %
International GOL
Departures
1,175
288
N.M
7,605
593
N.M
Seats (thousand)
201
50
N.M
1,308
100
N.M
ASK (million)
512
132
N.M
3,444
257
N.M
RPK (million)
396
102
N.M
2,771
196
N.M
Load Factor
77.5 %
77.4 %
0.0 p.p
80.5 %
76.3 %
5.4 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
151
38
N.M
1,031
75
N.M
On-time Departures
82.7 %
85.8 %
-3.0 p.p
89.2 %
93.2 %
-4.1 p.p
Flight Completion
97.9 %
99.6 %
-1.7 p.p
99.1 %
98.9 %
0.2 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
6.7
4.3
-100.0 %
73.9
43.1
55.8 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.
