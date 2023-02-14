PERRYSBURG, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / O-I Glass, Inc. ("O-I Glass" or "O-I") has adopted a holistic, systems-based approach to addressing sustainability. This approach has gained recognition among key ratings, rankings, and certification entities, including an upgrade by EcoVadis, a significant award by Sustainalytics, and inclusion in America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

O-I Glass awarded EcoVadis Gold rating

Sustainalytics awards O-I ESG Regional Top-Rated performer

Newsweek names O-I among America's Most Responsible Companies 2023

"We are proud of our sustainable advancements and our 24,000 passionate glassmakers that drive our progress each day," said Andres Lopez, Chief Executive Officer for O-I. "As we strive to be the most innovative, sustainable, and chosen supplier of brand-building packaging solutions, we are building a strong, resilient organization designed for the future. These accolades reflect the positive impacts resulting from our commitment to transform how we manufacture glass and advance our overall sustainability."

EcoVadis, a global provider of business sustainability ratings, has awarded O-I Glass a Gold rating, placing the company in the top 5 percent of assessed companies. EcoVadis assessment focuses on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. O-I has maintained strong performances in the first three categories, while the company's significant progress in sustainable procurement drove the upgrade to a Gold rating.

"Sustainable procurement has benefitted from continuous engagement with our customers, suppliers, employees, and communities to align our focus with the evolving needs of an ever-changing ecosystem," said Randy Burns, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer for O-I. "Partnering with our stakeholders has created more resilient supply chains that complement our increased energy efficiency, fuel upgrades on our furnaces and right weighting of our packaging."

Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company and leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) research, ratings, and data firm, has recognized O-I as an ESG Regional Top-Rated performer for the second year in a row. As an ESG Regional Top-Rated performer, O-I is recognized as a strong outperformer in managing ESG risks with a "low risk" score. Sustainalytics is a provider of analytical environmental, social, and governance research, rating, and data to institutional investors and companies. The Top-Rated ESG designation is awarded annually to companies that excel at managing their ESG Risk Ratings.

O-I was also ranked by Newsweek among America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023. This important recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list spotlights 500 leaders in sustainability among the U.S.'s largest public corporations across a dozen industries.

"O-I is reimagining and reinventing the business model for glass packaging built around our commitment to innovation, transformation, engagement and sustainability," said Burns. "Our strategy continues to focus on translating our global goals into actionable local objectives and then partnering with customers, suppliers, and communities to achieve our collective sustainable ambitions."

Read more about O-I's progress in its sustainability journey by downloading the full report at O-I.com/Sustainability.

ABOUT O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure, healthy and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 70 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2021. Recognizing the tremendous benefits of glass, the United Nations has designated 2022 as the International Year of Glass to celebrate the past, present, and future of this transformative material. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

