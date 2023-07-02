Ledyard National Bank recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 199 stocks valued at a total of $850.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.01%), DGRO(4.63%), and MSFT(4.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ledyard National Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 141,228 shares in ARCA:MUB, giving the stock a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.8 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.51 per share and a market cap of $32.24Bil. The stock has returned -3.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ledyard National Bank bought 191,260 shares of NAS:MDLZ for a total holding of 198,487. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.23.

On 02/07/2023, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $66.17 per share and a market cap of $90.36Bil. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-book ratio of 3.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 286,239 shares in ARCA:IQLT, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.85 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $34.73 per share and a market cap of $4.58Bil. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.90.

Ledyard National Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:GSIE by 323,426 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.48.

On 02/07/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.8 per share and a market cap of $3.06Bil. The stock has returned -6.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, Ledyard National Bank bought 56,627 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 59,100. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 02/07/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $85.25 per share and a market cap of $112.02Bil. The stock has returned -19.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

