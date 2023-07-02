Brinker Capital Investments, LLC Buys 1, Sells 4 in 4th Quarter

Author's Avatar
insider
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

CLS Investments, LLC is an investment management firm based out of Omaha, Nebraska. The company was originally established in 1989 and has grown from its inception to now operate with 94 total employees of which 50 are investment professionals. CLS Investments condcuts its research internally, offering an “active asset allocation approach, customizable strategy offerings, and extensive risk management experience.” The company invests in the growth stocks of small to large cap companies, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its allocations in the public equity and fixed income markets within the United States. The company benchmarks its performances against the S&P 500 and Lehman Government Credit indexes. CLS Investments invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over three quarters of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for 6.3 quarters on average, although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations for 5.3 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, CLS Investments had a turnover rate of approximately 48.7%. CLS Investment oversees over $7.2 billion in total assets under management spread across almost 27,000 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 3 which make up over $1.1 billion of its total managed assets. Although the company’s total number of accounts has been decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management has increased in recent years despite some volatility, growing significantly from $3.6 billion back in 2010 to twice that amount today, although that amount has been as high as almost $11 billion back in 2012. CLS Investments mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over half of its entire client base. The company offers a variety of strategies, including its accumulation, income, protection, and tax management solutions.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1347 stocks valued at a total of $5.02Bil. The top holdings were VTI(3.42%), GSLC(1.57%), and IWF(1.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brinker Capital Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold Trust


The guru sold out of their 3,477,489-share investment in ARCA:OUNZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.79 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, VanEck Merk Gold Trust traded for a price of $18.12 per share and a market cap of $637.88Mil. The stock has returned 3.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF


Brinker Capital Investments, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 218,334 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $206.28 per share and a market cap of $283.61Bil. The stock has returned -7.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a price-book ratio of 3.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF


The guru established a new position worth 201,432 shares in ARCA:MGC, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.04 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF traded for a price of $141.85 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.92.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF


Brinker Capital Investments, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VNLA by 417,446 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.94.

On 02/07/2023, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF traded for a price of $47.7 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

American Century Multisector Income ETF


Brinker Capital Investments, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUSI by 379,214 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.15.

On 02/07/2023, American Century Multisector Income ETF traded for a price of $43.6 per share and a market cap of $148.24Mil. The stock has returned -5.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.


Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.