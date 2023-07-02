Brinker Capital Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1347 stocks valued at a total of $5.02Bil. The top holdings were VTI(3.42%), GSLC(1.57%), and IWF(1.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brinker Capital Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,477,489-share investment in ARCA:OUNZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.79 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, VanEck Merk Gold Trust traded for a price of $18.12 per share and a market cap of $637.88Mil. The stock has returned 3.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 218,334 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $206.28 per share and a market cap of $283.61Bil. The stock has returned -7.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a price-book ratio of 3.30.

The guru established a new position worth 201,432 shares in ARCA:MGC, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.04 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF traded for a price of $141.85 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.92.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VNLA by 417,446 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.94.

On 02/07/2023, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF traded for a price of $47.7 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUSI by 379,214 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.15.

On 02/07/2023, American Century Multisector Income ETF traded for a price of $43.6 per share and a market cap of $148.24Mil. The stock has returned -5.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

