CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/CA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $2.06Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(17.04%), BN(4.12%), and GOOG(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/CA bought 793,111 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 796,423. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/07/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $103.47 per share and a market cap of $1,321.24Bil. The stock has returned -27.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 615,176-share investment in NYSE:QSR. Previously, the stock had a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.45 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Restaurant Brands International Inc traded for a price of $68.04000000000001 per share and a market cap of $20.89Bil. The stock has returned 25.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Restaurant Brands International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-book ratio of 9.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 220.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.04 and a price-sales ratio of 5.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 53,446 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/07/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.43 per share and a market cap of $680.28Bil. The stock has returned -2.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/CA bought 435,413 shares of NYSE:BN for a total holding of 2,700,116. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 02/07/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of $36.24 per share and a market cap of $59.56Bil. The stock has returned -17.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/CA bought 9,865 shares of NYSE:MKL for a total holding of 53,594. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1237.05.

On 02/07/2023, Markel Corp traded for a price of $1354.57 per share and a market cap of $18.18Bil. The stock has returned 7.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Markel Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 84.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

