Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 268 stocks valued at a total of $556.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(7.16%), MSFT(4.88%), and AAPL(4.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought 184,080 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 186,985. The trade had a 7.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $241.01 per share and a market cap of $77.92Bil. The stock has returned -15.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a price-book ratio of 6.83.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 14,047 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $376.68 per share and a market cap of $281.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RTX by 47,363 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.06.

On 02/07/2023, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $97.64 per share and a market cap of $143.54Bil. The stock has returned 7.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 33,165 shares. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $91.27 per share and a market cap of $36.81Bil. The stock has returned -9.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought 72,374 shares of BATS:NULV for a total holding of 171,191. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.57.

On 02/07/2023, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $35.42 per share and a market cap of $1.64Bil. The stock has returned -3.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

