Glassman Wealth Services recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1908 stocks valued at a total of $543.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(18.45%), FNDX(13.75%), and VEU(6.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Glassman Wealth Services’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Glassman Wealth Services bought 314,841 shares of ARCA:DFAX for a total holding of 974,195. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.79.

On 02/07/2023, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.08 per share and a market cap of $5.44Bil. The stock has returned -10.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.34.

During the quarter, Glassman Wealth Services bought 131,749 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 161,650. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.58.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.59 per share and a market cap of $25.39Bil. The stock has returned -3.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Glassman Wealth Services bought 202,399 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 786,170. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.21.

On 02/07/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $26.17 per share and a market cap of $17.91Bil. The stock has returned -2.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

During the quarter, Glassman Wealth Services bought 81,252 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 676,974. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.01.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $53.66 per share and a market cap of $34.88Bil. The stock has returned -7.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, Glassman Wealth Services bought 7,438 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 284,966. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $376.68 per share and a market cap of $281.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

