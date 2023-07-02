Bogart Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1038 stocks valued at a total of $1.44Bil. The top holdings were XOM(11.83%), VOO(5.97%), and BND(5.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bogart Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bogart Wealth, LLC bought 230,410 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 230,924. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.06.

On 02/07/2023, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $123.65 per share and a market cap of $19.04Bil. The stock has returned -5.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a price-book ratio of 5.99.

Bogart Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FIXD by 455,907 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.2.

On 02/07/2023, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $45.215 per share and a market cap of $3.45Bil. The stock has returned -9.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bogart Wealth, LLC bought 208,387 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 436,100. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.67.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $37.20Bil. The stock has returned -3.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bogart Wealth, LLC bought 208,923 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 1,084,239. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.14.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $73.45 per share and a market cap of $87.58Bil. The stock has returned -8.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bogart Wealth, LLC bought 355,294 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 386,101. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.83.

On 02/07/2023, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.37 per share and a market cap of $14.92Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

