Red Cedar Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8748 FREDRICK STREET OMAHA, NE 68124

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were AZO(10.42%), BOC(8.06%), and CPRT(7.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Red Cedar Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 54,022-share investment in NAS:EMBC. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.55 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Embecta Corp traded for a price of $28.44 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Embecta Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The guru sold out of their 16,406-share investment in NYSE:BN. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.83 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of $36.24 per share and a market cap of $59.56Bil. The stock has returned -17.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VMI by 2,007 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $317.17.

On 02/07/2023, Valmont Industries Inc traded for a price of $319.71 per share and a market cap of $6.82Bil. The stock has returned 52.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valmont Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 16,406 shares in FRA:K7X, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €33.02 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of €34.01 per share and a market cap of €61.18Bil. The stock has returned -8.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Red Cedar Capital, LLC bought 178 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 20,048. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.61.

On 02/07/2023, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $284.48 per share and a market cap of $179.15Bil. The stock has returned -16.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-book ratio of 7.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.