Column Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 838 stocks valued at a total of $603.00Mil. The top holdings were IGF(9.08%), VXUS(8.79%), and MUB(7.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Column Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Column Capital Advisors, LLC bought 161,452 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 161,500. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 02/07/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $131.44 per share and a market cap of $121.33Bil. The stock has returned -12.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.34 and a price-sales ratio of 18.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Column Capital Advisors, LLC bought 581,876 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 1,836,378. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.53.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $55.35 per share and a market cap of $54.48Bil. The stock has returned -7.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

During the quarter, Column Capital Advisors, LLC bought 147,400 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 294,042. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.18.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.69 per share and a market cap of $11.19Bil. The stock has returned -0.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 246,835-share investment in NYSE:DRE. Previously, the stock had a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.2 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $48.2 per share and a market cap of $18.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Column Capital Advisors, LLC bought 758,588 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 781,845. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 02/07/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $337.66 per share and a market cap of $320.84Bil. The stock has returned 40.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-book ratio of 31.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.80 and a price-sales ratio of 10.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

