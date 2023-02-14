SCIB and Bintai Kinden in Strategic Alliance

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image
bintai.jpgSCIB.240.jpg

Company to form partnership using existing subsidiary to explore opportunities, new projects and profit-sharing

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) today announced that the Company had on 6 February 2023 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad to establish a strategic alliance for exploring of business opportunities, securing of new projects and sharing of profits.


Low_Bintai202302071.jpg
Group Managing Director of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman

Low_Bintai202302072.jpg
Executive Director of SCIB, Mr. Ku Chong Hong

Low_Bintai202302073.jpg
Executive Director of Bintai Kinden, En. Azri Azerai


The MoU is a preliminary step the parties are taking as they explore a working relationship and cooperation to combine skills, expertise, capabilities, experience and collectively bid for projects in Malaysia and to set out the principal terms of the arrangement between the parties.

The JV vehicle to be used is SCIB's wholly-owned subsidiary, SCIB Infraworks Sdn. Bhd in which SCIB will retain a 51% stake in the JV while Bintai Kinden will subscribe to the remaining 49%. Bintai Kinden is a mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering services specialist listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia, with unique combination of extensive regional experience and local knowledge.

Group Managing Director of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman said, "We welcome this strategic alliance with Bintai Kinden as both parties can leverage each other's strengths and expertise that add value to any projects we are involved in together. SCIB's manufacturing arm, the leading precast concrete and Industrialised Building System products manufacturer in East Malaysia, is already supporting our construction arm in projects throughout the country."

"Our focus on small-to-mid-sized construction healthcare, educational and utility facilities as well as rural infrastructure projects together with investment in technology such as 3D printing and automation are also strengths that we can leverage on for the future JV projects."

Executive Director of SCIB, Mr. Ku Chong Hong said, "This JV brings together two teams with core expertise and knowledge in construction and engineering that will give an edge to projects undertaken together. We expect to see more infrastructure projects in the pipeline as Malaysia's construction sector gains momentum on the back of economic growth."

Executive Director of Bintai Kinden, En. Azri Azerai said, "We look forward to a fruitful partnership with SCIB as we seek opportunities together across the country. Bintai Kinden's core expertise is M&E services, and as a multi-disciplined building and industrial service engineers and specialists, we work in all the major market sectors, from commercial buildings to industrial complexes. We design, install and commission systems that include the full range of engineering services which we believe can complement the JV."

Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad: 6998 [BURSA: BKC], http://bintai.com.my/
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd: 9237 [BURSA: SCIB], http://scib.com.my

Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries BhdBintai Kinden Corporation Berhad

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.



Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.