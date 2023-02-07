Epson Print Academy YouTube Channel Expands Content Across Professional Imaging Markets

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023

Resourceful Videos Offer Educational and Inspirational Content for Printing Markets Supported by Epson Professional Imaging

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced the expansion of the Epson Print Academy YouTube channel to include content for additional Epson Professional Imaging markets. Initially created for professional photographers, the expanded YouTube channel now includes videos featuring content for additional markets including promotional goods, signage & point of purchase, print production & commercial labs, t-shirts & garments, and CAD & technical.

Epson_America_Inc_Logo.jpg

"The Epson Print Academy YouTube Channel is designed to serve as a resource across the printing ecosystem, including our channel partners and customers," said Dan (Dano) Steinhardt, marketing manager, Epson America, Inc. "The content is intended to assist and provide inspiration to our customers, and channel partners showcasing a variety of applications overviews, step-by-step tutorials and success stories with Epson Professional Imaging solutions."

The Epson Print Academy YouTube channel features video content in both short overviews and step-by-step video formats. Ongoing video uploads will cover topics for SureColor® product lines and accessories including SureColor D-Series, SureColor P-Series, SureColor R-Series, SureColor S-Series, SureColor T-Series, and SureColor V-Series along with relevant printing techniques and events. The updated YouTube channel aims to be a central resource for the whole Epson Professional Imaging community.

The Epson Print Academy was first established in 2001 to help professional photographers better understand what was then the new world of digital photography and inkjet printing. Now, two decades later, the Epson Print Academy aims to be a resource for technical information and insight into advanced techniques for the many industries served by Epson's Professional Imaging products. The Epson Print Academy YouTube channel can be found at www.epson.com/EpsonPrintAcademy.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and SureColor are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson Print Academy is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

