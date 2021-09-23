PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Argo American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 23, 2021; and/or (b) Argo securities between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 27, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Argo Blockchain plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Argo was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties; (ii) the foregoing issues hampered Argo's ability to mine Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalents, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility; (iii) as a result, Argo's business was less sustainable than defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, Argo's business and financial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Argo you have until March 27, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

