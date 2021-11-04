PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Block securities during the period November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022, including all former shareholders of Afterpay securities who acquired unregistered Block, Inc. Class A common stock (and/or corresponding SQ CHESS Depository Interests) in direct exchange for Afterpay shares pursuant to Block's January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Block, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants did not satisfy the mandatory conditions necessary to exempt them from registration under §3(a)(10) and permit the issuance and sale of unregistered Block Shares; (2) in violation of §§5(a) and (c) of the Securities Act, no registration statement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or been in effect with respect to these Block Shares issued, solicited, and sold by means of Block's January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay (the "Merger" or "Acquisition"); (3) in order to push the Acquisition through, defendants failed to comply with §3(a)(10)'s mandatory preconditions in several respects; and (4) defendants' grossly negligent failures deprived the Supreme Court of New South Wales ("NSW Court") of critical information necessary for any genuine appraisal of the Merger's supposed "fairness," and furthermore deprived plaintiff and other Afterpay shareholders of their statutory right to appear and present to the NSW Court the host of serious concerns and material (yet undisclosed) information ahead of the Merger.

