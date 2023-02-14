TOKYO, Feb 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) will once again demonstrate its commitment to Open Networks, and support for the growth of Open RAN 5G, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 to be held February 27-March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. NEC will welcome guests to its exhibit in Hall 2, Stand 2H40 to discuss how it's helping to accelerate innovation via open networks and promoting global digital transformation that can deliver social value.



MWC will be the first global event to feature NEC's "Truly Open, Truly Trusted" brand vision in which the organization reaffirms its commitment to initiatives, such as Open RAN, that seek to level the playing field for everyone. The "Truly Open, Truly Trusted" ethos invites NEC employees, customers, partners and the entire community to rally around the concept of openness to drive innovation and maximize the positive impact we can all make on society while delivering technologies that benefit everyone.



"NEC has been very busy over the past couple of years spreading the word about Open RAN, Open xHaul transport and the benefits that open networks and virtualized ecosystems and microservices can deliver to operators," said Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation. "Most operators who are deploying Open wireless networks now are working with us in some capacity and we're eager to continue those collaborations and introduce others to the benefits they can realize with a full commitment to open interfaces, open collaboration and partnerships."



Visitors to the NEC stand will be introduced to a range of technologies and solutions that are part of the NEC Open Networks suite, first introduced at MWC 2022. This suite is comprised of the industry's widest range of Open RAN radio units, the recently launched vRAN, 5G xHaul Transport and a range of Open Optical Transport solutions, a 4G/5G Converged Core and end-to-end System Integration services.



In addition to this portfolio, NEC will be featuring a series of demonstrations focused on some of the issues that are most pressing for operators looking to deploy 5G networks. The demos include an Energy Consumption Optimization app, from NEC's Aspire Technologies, along with a demonstration of its Converged Core running in a fully cloud-native environment. NEC solutions can also be found outside of the NEC booth, as well, featured on the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) stand (Hall 5, Stand 5A40) as well as on a pair of partners' stands.



Finally, NEC is proud to have its President and CEO, Takayuki Morita, appearing live once again at MWC. Mr. Morita will join NEC's subsidiary Netcracker Chairman and CEO, Andrew Feinberg, and other distinguished speakers, on the Keynote Panel: The Evolution of Innovation on the Keynote Stage in Hall 4 on Tuesday, February 28 from 9:30am-11:00am. Mr. Morita will share with the audience some of his unique insights into innovation and the future and the various ways that NEC enables progress with its diversified and advanced technology portfolio.



"The next several years will be critical for global operators to map out their plans for taking full advantage of the 5G opportunities," Kawamura continued. "MWC offers a unique opportunity for us to exchange ideas with our customers, partners and future customers and to help ensure the solutions we bring to the market are just what they need - and even a little more."



For more detail on NEC's participation in MWC Barcelona 2023, please visit:

www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/5g/mwc/2023/index.html



