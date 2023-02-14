WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it was awarded a group purchasing organization (GPO) agreement with Premier®, Inc. for the Titan SGS® powered stapling device, expanding access to this innovative technology for surgeons affiliated with Premier.



The Titan SGS® device is a sterile, single patient use instrument used for longitudinal transection and resection of the gastric tissue for sleeve gastrectomy pouch creation.1 It is the only stapler available in the United States with a specific indication for sleeve pouch creation in bariatric procedures. The GPO agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, the opportunity to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Titan SGS® device.

“It’s an honor to be selected as a supplier for Premier. They are committed to providing innovative medical devices to surgeons and healthcare providers. We are excited to work with them to provide the advanced technology of Titan SGS®,” said James Ferguson, President and General Manager, Surgical, Teleflex.

The Titan SGS® powered stapling device offers a range of benefits:

Shown to cut stapling time for a sleeve gastrectomy in half with one 55-second firing sequence 2,3

Helps surgeons deliver a more consistent and repeatable gastric sleeve anatomy with the industry’s longest continuous staple line of 23cm with no overlapping staples 3

Because it has been shown to take approximately half the time to create the staple line compared to existing short cartridge linear staplers,2,4 it can also potentially improve procedure time and operational efficiencies3,4



More than 6,000 sleeve gastrectomy procedures—laparoscopic and robotic-assisted—have been completed across the United States using Titan SGS® technology since its introduction to the market in 2021.

“We are thrilled Premier awarded Teleflex this contract for the Titan SGS®. We see this as another opportunity to put the transformational technology of Titan SGS® into the hands of bariatric surgeons across the country,” said Ronald Galovich, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Surgical, Teleflex Incorporated.

Surgeons interested in learning more about Titan SGS® device or to request training can visit https://education.standardbariatrics.com/.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

About Standard Bariatrics, Inc.

Standard Bariatrics, Inc., now part of Teleflex, is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the surgical treatment of obesity. Driven by a passionate group of surgical innovators, the organization works hand in hand with bariatric surgeons to develop and release novel solutions designed to address the growing global epidemic of obesity. The team offers extensive experience in creating and bringing to market bariatric-related medical device technologies. They have a demonstrated record of achieving clinical excellence with economically responsible solutions for providers and their patients.

