Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) (“Sitio”) today announced that it will report operating and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sitio will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, March 9, 2023 to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 operating and financial results. Participants can access the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 in the United States or 1-929-526-1599 in other locations with access code 853610 or via webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F999076820. Participants can also pre-register for the event by going to the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D9f2caf8c%26amp%3BconfId%3D46589. The conference call, live webcast and archive of the call can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Sitio’s website at www.sitio.com.

About Sitio Royalties Corp.

Sitio is a shareholder returns-driven company focused on large-scale consolidation of high-quality oil & gas mineral and royalty interests across premium basins, with a diversified set of top-tier operators. With a clear objective of generating cash flow from operations that can be returned to shareholders and reinvested, Sitio has accumulated over 260,000 NRAs through the consummation of over 185 acquisitions to date. More information about Sitio is available at www.sitio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This new release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “seeks,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospects,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “should,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations and predictions. See “Risk Factors” in Sitio’s publicly filed documents with the SEC for a discussion of risk factors that affect Sitio’s business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. Sitio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Related Articles

