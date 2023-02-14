GXO Named a 2023 Top 50 U.S. Company for Diversity

Diversity First recognizes GXO for increasing “awareness of the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion for social change”

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has been named by Diversity First among the top 50 U.S. companies recognized for demonstrating “exceptional scores in the area of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.”

“I’m proud of our exceptional team, which has done so much to raise awareness of the value of diversity, inclusion and belonging at GXO,” said Letitia King James, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, GXO. “We talk with all our stakeholders about the ‘GXO Difference,’ and an important part of that difference is our company-wide commitment to making GXO a great place to work. This recognition from Diversity First affirms we are making excellent progress in our efforts to ensure that all our team members feel they belong and that they are able to realize their full potential, personally and professionally, at GXO.”

Of the distinguished organizations on its list, Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Diversity First, said they have “increased awareness of the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion for social change.”

According to Diversity First, the Top 50 Companies for Diversity earned the highest scores from the U.S. Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report, which evaluates executive and board demographics and assesses ethnic and gender demographics based on U.S. Census Data.

GXO’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives are embedded throughout its business and are reflected in its core value to “Be Inclusive.” The company takes great pride in its Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging programs and the opportunities they create, including paths to employment for people who may have been under-represented historically in the workforce. For example, GXO works closely with organizations to recruit military veterans and people with disabilities to become members of its diverse and inclusive team.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

