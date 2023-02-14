Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea, together with other members of the Atea management team, will participate in a fireside chat and present a business update at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company’s website at https://ir.ateapharma.com/. An archived webcast will be available on Atea’s’ website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with severe diseases. Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleos(t)ide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Atea plans to continue to build its pipeline of antiviral product candidates by augmenting its nucleos(t)ide platform with other classes of antivirals that may be used in combination with its nucleos(t)ide product candidates. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available antiviral agents for difficult-to-treat, severe viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus and hepatitis C virus (HCV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential of our product candidates, including bemnifosbuvir combination product candidates, and expectations regarding our pipeline, including trial design and development timelines. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the uncertainty around and costs associated with the clinical development of bemnifosbuvir as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir for the potential treatment of HCV and AT-752 for the potential treatment of dengue. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contacts

Jonae Barnes
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-818-2985
[email protected]

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
[email protected]

