ZTO Express held the 2023 Nationwide Network Conference

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2023

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2023 local time, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, held the 2023 Nationwide Network Conference at its headquarter in Shanghai. The conference reviewed and summarized the work of each business line in 2022, analyzed the industry development trend, and specified the key work arrangements for 2023.

Chairman Meisong Lai pointed out in his speech titled "Victory is the determined pursuit of ZTO members" that ZTO achieved 24.39 billion parcel volume in 2022, which increased 9.4% YoY, and expanded the market share by 1.5 percentage points to 22.1%. The business scale of ZTO steadily ranks the top in the world, accelerating its competitive edge among peers. Despite recurring pandemics and uncertain external environment, ZTO actively responded to the call for pandemic prevention, and smooth and safe logistics operations, while focusing on the improvement of its business capability and service quality.

The conference also clarified the key tasks and work arrangements for 2023 in terms of operational safety, business development, quality and efficiency improvement, service capability upgrade, ecological collaboration and green development. The year 2023 is the beginning of the second twenty-year of ZTO and it is also a very crucial year for the development of ZTO. The whole network will work together and further expand business scale to ensure volume advantage, strive to improve service capability to ensure pricing premium, improve management empowerment to ensure a solid network base, and make efforts in last-mile construction to ensure long-term advantages. ZTO will resolutely promote high quality development, strengthen its core business, expand its ecosystem and build up its business channels to meet diversified demand and achieve greater value for the society. According to Chairman Lai, "The high-quality development of express delivery service has just begun, and victory is the determined pursuit of ZTO members!"

About ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. ZTO may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Hong Kong Stock Exchange" ), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as " will," " expects," " anticipates," " future," " intends," " plans," " believes," " confidence," " estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the development of the e-commerce industry in China, its significant reliance on the Alibaba ecosystem, risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel, intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share, any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and ZTO assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

favicon.png?sn=CN07711&sd=2023-02-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-express-held-the-2023-nationwide-network-conference-301740591.html

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN07711&Transmission_Id=202302070633PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN07711&DateId=20230207
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.