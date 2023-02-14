Berry Global Launches Berry Global Tooling Services, Strengthening its Global Tooling Operations

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY), a global leader in the manufacture of packaging, today announced the launch of Berry Global Tooling Services, a consolidation of Berry’s regional global tooling operations into one comprehensive source of expertise, while maintaining the regional insights and local support services from across its more than ten global tooling manufacturing locations. As a result, Berry’s current and future customers will have unique access to a full suite of tooling capabilities, including injection, blow, compression, and thermo-forming molds that can be integrated into their existing product orders.

“Many companies rely on independent tooling shops to develop their tooling as it requires a niche skillset and understanding of regional packaging regulations,” said Kevin Pennington, Vice President of Berry’s Global Tooling and Automation. “Berry Global Tooling Services eliminates the need for a third-party tooling manufacturer by providing a one-stop-shop for tooling and converting services at a global scale with regional expertise.”

The consolidation of Berry’s global tooling operations reinforces the Company’s commitment to providing customers across the globe with access to its industry-leading range of manufacturing capabilities, while offering the benefits of local service and speed. The unique ability to couple one of the largest available selections of tooling with regionally-based knowledge offers customers ordering product through Berry Global a competitive advantage by offering:

  • Faster turnaround from start to finish by eliminating potential back and forth with third-party tooling manufacturers
  • Greater assurance that the molds will match appropriately with the production lines Berry works on every day.
  • Reduced shipping costs and lead times due to regional locations
  • Quality refurbishment options and reverse engineering expertise
  • Supporting reverse engineering and emergency repairs
  • Minimal risk to compromising any intellectual property

“The experts across our business are dedicated to meeting the needs of customers, regardless of their location or product specifications. As a converter, we understand the high-quality end products our customers expect. Creating molds for these products in-house and closer to their end use allows us to fulfill our customer promise of Innovation for the World. Solutions for You,” said Pennington.

Molds are developed at one of Berry’s ten global tooling facilities and transported to a nearby Berry manufacturing facility where production takes place. Learn more about Berry Global Tooling Services at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.berryglobal.com%2Fen%2Fcapabilities%2Ftooling-services.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY- P)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230207005065r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005065/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.