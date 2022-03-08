Westport, CT, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Chief Financial Officer Steve Chaussy retires following 12 years of service

Steve Buhaly joins BioSig as CFO

Buhaly brings 15 years of public company CFO experience, including 9 years of leadership with RF chip technology giant Qorvo





BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), an advanced digital signal processing technology company delivering accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization with its proprietary PURE EP™ System, today announced the retirement of chief financial officer Steve Chaussy following a distinguished career with the Company, and has named Steve Buhaly as his successor. Mr. Buhaly brings over 15 years of CFO experience at three public U.S. companies to his new role with BioSig.

“Steve Chaussy joined BioSig in 2011, making him one of our most veteran executives,” said BioSig Chairman and CEO Kenneth L. Londoner. “Steve successfully organized the financial foundation of our Company, supporting major corporate milestones achieved by BioSig over the past decade. We are grateful for his commitment throughout many years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Mr. Chaussy’s successor Steve Buhaly is a long-tenured finance and technology executive who joined Qorvo (formerly TriQuint Semiconductor) as CFO in 2007, near the time when Apple began utilizing TriQuint chips in the iPhone. TriQuint became Qorvo in 2015 in a $4 billion combination with RF Micro Devices. During Mr. Buhaly’s tenure, Qorvo grew into an $11 billion market capitalization company and a world leader in innovative and high-performance radiofrequency (RF) solutions.

Commenting on the CFO transition, Londoner continued, “This is an especially opportune time in our Company’s evolution to welcome Steve Buhaly to our executive team,” Mr. Londoner continued. “His impressive pedigree includes not only 15 years of public company CFO experience, but also deep credentials in software innovation.”. As we continue executing our full commercial rollout of the PURE EP™ System and scale our marketing and sales nationally, I have no doubt that Steve’s decades-long pattern of success in financial and operating leadership, corporate expansion, and value creation will serve our company and our shareholders well.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Buhaly has developed a strong cross-functional background in corporate finance, accounting, tax, IT, law, and investor relations. He co-led strategic transactions resulting in over $2 billion in M&A transactions and has helped companies raise $1 billion in the debt markets. He has been publicly recognized for his leadership during TriQuint's massive growth trajectory.

Prior to TriQuint, Mr. Buhaly was CFO of Longview Fibre where he played a key role in executing the $2.3 billion sale of the company. Earlier he held both chief operating officer and chief financial officer roles with electronic display company Planar Systems.

Since 2018, Mr. Buhaly has served as an advisor to multiple early-stage and small businesses and currently consults for cancer treatment innovator UbiVac. He has invested in nine private companies as an angel investor.

Steve Buhaly commented, “I am impressed by the integrity of BioSig’s leadership and its game-changing technology. I believe BioSig has the right commercial strategies in action by a proven sales and marketing team to drive meaningful traction and growth this year and beyond. It’s an exciting time to join BioSig and help maximize the new opportunities ahead.”





About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is an advanced digital signal processing technology company bringing never-before-seen insights to the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. Through collaboration with physicians, experts, and healthcare leaders across the field of electrophysiology (EP), BioSig is committed to addressing healthcare’s biggest priorities — saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company’s first product, the PURE EP™ System, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform insight-based, highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

The PURE EP™ System is currently in a national commercial launch and an integral part of well-respected healthcare systems, such as Mayo Clinic, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute. In a blinded clinical study recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology, electrophysiologists rated PURE EP™ as equivalent or superior to conventional systems for 93.6% of signal samples, with 75.2% earning a superior rating.

The global EP market is projected to reach $16B in 2028 with an 11.2% growth rate.1

