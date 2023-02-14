SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motos America Inc. (OTC PINK: MTAM) (the “Company”) a luxury European motorcycle dealership consolidation company and lifestyle brand, provides today a year-end 2022 shareholder update from CEO Vance Harrison.



“As we close out another year navigating global challenges, we are grateful for the significant growth achieved by our dedicated management team and expanding dealership network. Last year at this time, we began to prove the thesis that motorcycle dealership consolidation would result in the same benefits of scale realized in similar automotive dealer consolidations. We believed that we would see better-operating results driven by professional management, branding and marketing opportunities, and volume purchasing. With 8 dealerships now acquired, Motos America is emerging as a trusted name in the luxury European motorcycle market. We will continue to execute our disruptive consolidation model throughout the coming years, a significant milestone in our pursuit of building long-term shareholder value,” stated Motos America CEO, Vance Harrison.

2022 Highlights

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company completed its initial capital raise through 29 private investors to launch its consolidation strategy, commencing with the acquisition of Bloodworth Motorsports in Nashville TN, as well as three dealerships in Oregon, BMW Motorcycles of Portland, BMW Motorcycles of Eugene and Triumph Portland.

In January, the Company announced the appointment of Kris Odwarka as President, a seasoned executive with over 29 years experience in European motorcycle and automotive manufacturing. Significant roles include tenures at BMW Motorrad, as Vice President North America, and President of Husqvarna, a $5B revenue Swedish manufacturer.

In January, the Company announced the appointment of Dale Darling as Chief Marketing Officer, a proven sales and marketing architect and motorsports enthusiast with over 30 years experience delivering consistent ROI for a variety of companies, most recently as Senior Vice President of Special Project Management at Deseret Digital Media.

In April, the Company announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to acquire three Florida dealerships, Motorcycles of Orlando (BMW and Triumph retailer), Motorcycles of Tampa (BMW retailer) and Motorcycles of Daytona (BMW and Triumph retailer).

In July, the Company announced the official award of an open-point BMW motorcycle dealership to be located in Roswell, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. The selection of Motos America for this open-point dealership was confirmed following a meeting in BMW’s home market of Germany between Motos America CEO Vance Harrison and President Kris Odwarka with top BMW executives.

Additionally, on July 15, 2022, the Company announced its effective ticker change to MTAM in conjunction with a 1:300 reverse split of Common Voting Shares.

In August the Company announced the appointment of Brandon Howard as Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned hospitality executive with over 30 years experience, Howard is highly skilled in logistics and HACCP management having led 12 successful start-ups and was also appointed by Governor Spencer J. Cox and confirmed by the Senate to serve on the Board of Trustees for Davis Technical College.

2023 Outlook

The Company intends to continue its financing initiatives with an Additional offering of its securities through its placement agent Metric Financial LLC. This offering is expected to raise an additional $10-15 million in tandem with the Company’s potential up-listing to the Nasdaq Market later this year.

The Company will continue to execute its consolidation strategy with additional acquisition targets currently in various stages of negotiation. The Company expects its dealership network to continue to grow significantly in 2023.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation for all our valued stockholders. We remain diligent in our pursuit of growth in 2023 as we navigate toward our mission of creating a national premium European motorcycle dealership and lifestyle brand. Best of luck to all in the New Year. Go Motos,” Mr. Harrison concluded.

About Motos America

Motos America Inc. (MTAM: OTC PINK) is a premium European motorcycle dealership consolidation company and lifestyle brand. The Company purchases and operates powersports dealerships, with an emphasis on European luxury motorcycle brands, including BMW Motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles, and Ducati Motorcycles.

Forward Looking Statement

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements regarding our business strategy, future revenues and anticipated costs and expenses. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, those statements including the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes” and similar language. Our actual results may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. We undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to the forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

For additional information, please contact:

Corporate:

Dale Darling, CMO

(385) 386-6702

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Justin Kulik

CORE IR

516 222 2560

[email protected]