Mako Mining Announces Director Resignation

53 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Mako Mining Corp. (

TSXV:MKO, Financial)(OTCQX:MAKOF, Financial) ("Mako" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's announcement of the appointment of Mr. Brian Szeto to the board of directors ("BoD") on January 23, 2023, Mr. Szeto has resigned as a director of the Company as a result of a recent change to his current employer's compliance policies.

Akiba Leisman, CEO of Mako states that: "While it is unfortunate that Mr. Szeto had tor resign from our BoD, Brian remains an advocate of Mako and the San Albino project, and we will continue to correspond with him about our Company's growth just as we have done in the past 10 years."

On behalf of the Board,
Akiba Leisman
Chief Executive Officer

About Mako
Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

For further information: Mako Mining Corp., Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 203-862-7059, E-mail: [email protected] or visit our website at www.makominingcorp.com and SEDAR www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as, without limitation, "estimate", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" or variations thereon or comparable terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein reflects the Company's current beliefs and expectations, based on management's reasonable assumptions, and includes, without limitation, Mako's primary objective to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, changes in the Company's exploration and development plans and growth parameters and its ability to fund its growth to reach its stated target capacity; unanticipated costs; and other risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

