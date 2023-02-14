Li-Metal Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Webinar and Industry Conferences

54 minutes ago
Kunal Phalpher to present at S&P Global's CERAWeek as part of the Innovation Agora

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or "the Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today announced its participation in an upcoming investor webinar and the following industry conferences.

Swiss Resource Capital Investor Webinar:

On February 28, 2023 at 11AM ET, Swiss Resource Capital will host an investor webinar where Li-Metal management will update investors on the Company's lithium metal and anode technologies and provide a market outlook. For more information or to register for this webinar, please visit: http://bit.ly/3DEOlAc.

Upcoming Industry Conference Participation:

  • Electric Autonomy EV Innovation & Technology Conference 2023 (Toronto, Ontario), February 8, 2023:
    • This event will showcase individuals and companies working to accelerate and transform the electric vehicle (EV) industry in Canada. Kunal Phalpher, President, will take part in the Next-Generation Battery Innovations panel. For more information, please visit link.
  • TechBlink Battery Materials Conference: Next-Generation & Beyond Lithium-Ion (Virtual), February 15-16, 2023:
    • At this virtual event focused on covering solid-state batteries and advanced materials for next-generation batteries, Maciej Jastrzebski, CEO and co-founder, will present on producing lithium metal from lithium carbonate. For more information, please visit link.
  • NAATBatt 14th Annual Meeting & Conference (Phoenix, Arizona), February 20-23, 2023:
    • Kunal Phalpher and Dean Frankel, Chief Commercial Officer, will be attending this leading battery industry conference hosted by the trade association of the advanced battery industry in North America. For more information, please visit link.
  • CERAWeek by S&P Global (Houston, Texas), March 6-10, 2023:
    • This highly prestigious energy conference is focused on bringing together industry leaders, government officials, and innovators to discuss the road ahead for the global energy markets, geopolitics and technology. Kunal Phalpher will be presenting during CERAWeek's Innovation Agora program, which focuses on transformational technology for the future of energy. For more information, please visit link.

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and enable lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Li-Metal Investor Contact:
Salisha Ilyas
[email protected]
Tel: +1 647 494 4887

Li-Metal Media Contact:
Harry Nicholas
[email protected]

SOURCE: Li-Metal Corp.



Related Articles

