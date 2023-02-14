NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today that five of its staffing brands earned recognition for providing exceptional client service.



US-based leading staffing agencies Monroe Staffing Services (Commercial), Key Resources Inc. (Commercial) and Lighthouse Professional Services (Professional) were once again recognized by ClearlyRated for providing superior service to their clients. In its debut year of being reviewed, newly acquired Headway Workforce Solutions (Professional) also received recognition from ClearlyRated.

For the fourth year in a row, UK-based CBSbutler (Professional) was awarded the Platinum Feefo® Trusted Service award.

CBSbutler is a market-leading Professional staffing consultancy specializing in technical and engineering for Automation, Aviation and Aerospace, Building Management Systems, Defense, Engineering, ICT, Cyber Security, Medical Devices, Manufacturing and Business Support.

Best of Staffing Diamond Award

For six consecutive years, Monroe Staffing Services has been awarded ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing ® Client Diamond Award distinction for consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores. The Best of Staffing Diamond award status is the highest caliber of the Best of Staffing awards. In addition to this honor, Monroe Staffing has also held the Best of Staffing badge for 13 years. Monroe Staffing Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 77% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 46%. Monroe Staffing Services received a Net Promoter ® Score of 77%, a highly favorable comparison with the industry’s average of 31% in 2022.



Best of Staffing Award

Platinum Trusted Service Award

With more than half a century of experience in servicing the recruitment needs of the industry, CBSbutler won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for the fourth consecutive year. Feefo’s Platinum Trusted Service Award is its highest honor. Its unique accreditation and independent seal are a highly valued badge of approval of excellence, recognizing businesses for delivering exceptional experiences.

Brendan Flood, CEO and President of Staffing 360 Solutions, said, “For each year that goes by, I continue to be extremely proud of our dedicated, devoted and hard-working teams and the prestigious industry recognition they have earned. Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award for service excellence, and fewer than 1% have received its Diamond Award.”

Flood continued, “Our talented teams have continued to distinguish themselves by consistently providing exceptional customer service with an enhanced experience. This hallmark is a key differentiator for our brands, and this recognition, by some of the highest industry awards in the US and UK, is especially valued. We’ll continue to build upon our proven ability to consistently meet the needs of our clients by delivering a deep and broadening range of successful solutions."

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

About Feefo Trusted Service

Created by Feefo, Trusted Service is awarded only to businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights. Businesses who meet the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected and their average rating, receive the award. A highly valued badge of approval, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on interactions with real customers. As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business’s commitment to outstanding service. Learn more at www.feefo.com.

Feefo gives Platinum Trusted Service awards to businesses that have achieved the Feefo Gold standard for three consecutive years or more. In normal times, the Feefo Gold Trusted Service award recognizes organizations that have collected at least 50 Feefo reviews in a year and have achieved a service rating of at least 4.5. This year, to avoid penalizing businesses suffering unduly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the criteria has been adjusted. Organizations that won a Gold Trusted Service award last year but struggled to achieve the required number of reviews this year have been assessed on an average rating over the 24-month period covering 2022 and 2021

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com . Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

