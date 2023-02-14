Partnership introduces a new game category to Gambit users and a new way for fans of BKFC to enhance their experience through Gambit Tokens

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Loyalty Gaming pioneer, Gambit Rewards, Inc. (Gambit), announced a partnership with an emerging leader in combat sports, Bare Knuckle Fighting Club, Inc. (BKFC). Founded in 2018, BKFC is the first regulator-approved bare knuckle fighting league in history. The company hosts over 40 events annually and has more than 25 million followers across 60 countries. The partnership will introduce Gambit's unique free-to-play sports betting and iGaming platform ("Loyalty Gaming") to BKFC's fast growing audience, while also providing Gambit users with a new series of fighting tournaments to place free wagers on.

"BKFC is an amazing growth story that has benefited from the early successes of alternative fighting leagues, such as the UFC. They have a very loyal fanbase that is a perfect audience for Gambit's Loyalty Gaming model, especially now that we are hosting BKFC's events on our platform. Every time a BKFC fan purchases a subscription or a ticket, buys BKFC merchandise, or watches a BKFC event, they will be rewarded with Gambit Tokens to play on that event" said Richard Pistilli, Founder & CEO of Gambit Rewards.

Gambit is a regulator-approved customer network that offers a groundbreaking approach to both online gaming and loyalty programs. Gambit free-to-play gift cards, now available in 48 of the 50 states, are offered as a point redemption option through participating loyalty sites. Effectively, Gambit converts brand rewards points into risk-free play for online gaming and sports betting. In April, Gambit announced a major strategic partnership with Bally's Corp. to further enhance its branding and gaming platform.

"In 2022, 18 states allowed fans to bet on BKFC fights and the popularity has been off-the-charts. We decided to come up with a way to provide those same fun betting games in such a way that more fans could participate. Gambit games provides real sports betting games in a free-to-play platform, and we're thrilled to partner with them to give fight fans another cool way to enjoy our sport." said David Feldman, Founder and President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Launched in 2019 as a solution for gamifying rewards programs, Gambit offers fans a new way to engage with the high-growth vertical of online gaming and sports betting. Users can play for actual cash winnings, charitable contributions, and other prizes, without risking any real money. This system offers more choices for consumers and unlocks some of the US $100B of cumulative value that is trapped in unused loyalty points. All activity is centralized at gambitrewards.com, creating a single hub for Loyalty Gaming across the entire rewards landscape.

About Gambit:

Gambit is a consumer network that integrates loyalty programs with online gaming & sports betting. Part of Snipp Interactive, Gambit's platform enables consumers to convert unused loyalty points from across rewards programs into digital play tokens, which can then be used to collect real cash rewards or other prizes from free-to-play games. For more information, visit www.gambitrewards.com

About BKFC:

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. Based in Philadelphia and headed by President and former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety. BKFC will hold all its bouts in a revolutionary circular four-rope ring, designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts. The patented BKFC "Squared Circle" contains scratch lines, based on the Broughton Rules, which governed bare knuckle fighting in the 19th century, and which requires fighters to "Toe the Line": start every round face to face, and just inches apart.

About Snipp: Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V:SPN)( OTCPK:SNIPF, Financial) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The Company is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

