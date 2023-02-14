Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced a new social media campaign designed to raise awareness of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss for those over age 501 and the leading cause of blindness for the 65+ population2. The campaign, ‘What Sight Inspires You’, will feature personal stories and sights from Bausch + Lomb’s SightMatters community, an online educational resource designed for people living with AMD, along with educational content on AMD. The campaign will run on the SightMatters Facebook page throughout the month of February.

“For eight years, Bausch + Lomb has supported AMD Awareness Month through a variety of campaigns. This year, we look forward to highlighting SightMatters members and all they are doing to manage their AMD and maintain the lifestyles they love,” said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. “Bausch + Lomb is committed to addressing the eye health needs of patients, and we hope through this year’s campaign we inspire others with AMD to do all they can to protect their vision.”

There are approximately 16 million Americans who are currently living with AMD, and this figure is expected to grow as the number of those age 65 and older continues to rise.1 While there is not yet a cure for AMD, people can work with their eye doctor to develop a plan to help reduce their risk of progression. These plans typically include giving up smoking, engaging in regular exercise, eating a healthy diet and taking an AREDS 2 Formula eye vitamin.

“Many AMD patients feel frightened and unsettled when they are diagnosed because of what it can potentially mean for their sight and life long-term,” said Rishi Singh, staff physician and president, Cleveland Clinic Martin Hospitals, Stuart, Fla. “I applaud Bausch + Lomb for demonstrating how AMD patients can continue to live vibrantly through this year’s campaign. These real-life examples can help alleviate some of the fear and anxiety that many AMD patients commonly experience and motivate them to take a more informed and active role in protecting their sight.”

To learn more about SightMatters and AMD, including information on how to become a SightMatters member and participate in the campaign, visit www.SightMatters.com.

About AMD

AMD is a progressive eye condition that impacts central vision and is a leading cause of blindness in adults 50 years of age and older. Early-stage AMD often does not present any symptoms or changes in vision, as symptoms usually appear gradually over time. This progressive condition can impact one or both eyes, causing people to have difficulty with daily activities like driving, reading or recognizing the faces of loved ones.2

About the AREDS and AREDS2 Studies

AREDS and AREDS2 are landmark clinical studies conducted over 20 years by the NEI. The AREDS study in 2001 demonstrated that taking a specific combination of antioxidants and zinc could help reduce the risk of progression of AMD in those with moderate to advanced AMD. In 2012, the NEI completed the AREDS2 study, which tested several changes to the formulation, such as adding omega-3 fatty acids, substituting lutein and zeaxanthin for beta-carotene, and/or reducing zinc. The current AREDS2 nutrient formula recommended by the NEI is the result of this study.

The NEI 10-Year Follow-on Study results evaluated the long-term results of participants who were involved in the AREDS2 study. Consisting of 3,882 people (6,351 study eyes) with moderate to advanced AMD over a 10-year period, the follow-on study further validates the original findings of the AREDS2 formulation with lutein and zeaxanthin, demonstrating an incremental reduction in risk of the progression to late-stage AMD.3

About SightMatters

SightMatters is an online educational resource designed for people living with AMD. The SightMatters website offers personalized tips and tools so people with AMD can learn how to take charge of their condition. It is also specifically designed for the visually impaired with an increased font size and distinctive color contrast between different elements in the site. Visitors to the site can also sign up to receive AMD tools, resources, newsletters and more, as well as to join a community of more than a million members who are doing all they can to protect their vision. For more information, visit www.sightmatters.com or the SightMatters Community Facebook page.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

References

