The AI State of the Union Experience: FiscalNote Combines Proprietary Datasets & AI With OpenAI Platform to Transform Analysis of Presidential State of the Union Addresses, Building on Its Decade-Long Track Record of AI-Driven Solutions & Expertise

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As President Joe Biden prepares to deliver his Constitutionally-obligated State of the Union (SOTU) message to the U.S. Congress and the nation - FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence - is leveraging its proprietary AI technology to provide a live+transcript of the address in real-time, paired with video coverage and non-partisan automated and human-enhanced analysis to help customers better scrutinize context, nuances, and potential impacts of the speech.

In addition, for the first time, the combination of both FiscalNote’s proprietary technology, incumbent datasets collected over a decade, and OpenAI data capabilities has generated a free, publicly-accessible online+dashboard of unique and fascinating tools that optimize artificial intelligence to produce revealing insights and comparative analyses of State of the Union addresses from today and yesteryear, including:

During and after the State of the Union address - in addition to FiscalNote’s comprehensive coverage through Roll+Call, CQ, and more - FiscalNote’s transparency engine (through its Factbase technology) will analyze deviations in past speech behaviors for comparison purposes, while also charting and highlighting those moments. FiscalNote’s AI has a database of Joe Biden based on 51 years of his statements as a U.S. Senator, Vice President, Presidential candidate, and President, which allows monitoring and analysis for evolutions and changes in policy and positions.

FiscalNote’s historical database through Factba.se provides a compendium of all 254 State of the Union speeches and written messages since 1790, covering 2,079,303 words, with video or audio for 81 addresses dating back to 1936 (that’s 66 hours, 31 minutes,12 seconds to be exact). This includes statement-by-statement sentiment, vocabulary modeling, and other analyses dating back to our first President, George Washington. Clicking within any historical State of the Union transcript jumps right to the appropriate section and analysis within the video.

To complement the data-driven AI information from Factba.se, FiscalNote will also provide additional, comprehensive, non-partisan research and analysis of President Biden’s address. CQ and Roll Call will analyze the President’s proposals for domestic policy and international affairs, climate change, infrastructure, and more. FrontierView and Oxford Analytica will provide customers with in-depth overviews of the political and economic implications stemming from the speech. For further insights, news, reaction, and analysis of the President’s State of the Union address and many other timely national and global issues, visit Roll+Call, Oxford+Analytica, and FrontierView.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230207005642r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005642/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.