As President Joe Biden prepares to deliver his Constitutionally-obligated State of the Union (SOTU) message to the U.S. Congress and the nation - FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence - is leveraging its proprietary AI technology to provide a live+transcript of the address in real-time, paired with video coverage and non-partisan automated and human-enhanced analysis to help customers better scrutinize context, nuances, and potential impacts of the speech.

In addition, for the first time, the combination of both FiscalNote’s proprietary technology, incumbent datasets collected over a decade, and OpenAI data capabilities has generated a free, publicly-accessible online+dashboard of unique and fascinating tools that optimize artificial intelligence to produce revealing insights and comparative analyses of State of the Union addresses from today and yesteryear, including:

%3Cb%3EThe+AI+State+of+the+Union%3C%2Fb%3E (https%3A%2F%2Ffsc.al%2Fsotu-ai-2023): Based on the past six months of President Biden’s public statements, FiscalNote used OpenAI to make a groundbreaking attempt at drafting what President Biden’s address may look and sound like - before it’s delivered.

%3Cb%3EPolitical+Partisanship+%26amp%3B+Polarity%3C%2Fb%3E: This tool analyzes how each President’s SOTU speech discusses and frames the political opposition in the context of domestic policy - discerning levels of political rhetoric and polarity over a 140-year period. FiscalNote’s proprietary AI data found that partisan rhetoric has never been stronger than it is today.

%3Cb%3EPromises+Made+vs.+Promises+Kept%3C%2Fb%3E (https%3A%2F%2Ffsc.al%2Fsotu-promises): From President George H. W. Bush’s SOTU in 1989 to today, FiscalNote’s AI platform identifies the main issues and promises made in the speech, and then looks ahead one year to determine if legislation was adopted on those topics.

%3Cb%3EAI+Debates+Between+the+Presidents%3C%2Fb%3E: This tool enables a user to select any two Presidents in history and watch them debate together about issues raised in their respective SOTU addresses (example: watch Presidents Ronald Reagan and Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt, or John F. Kennedy and Donald Trump, debate each other - or even Abraham Lincoln debate…himself).

%3Cb%3EAI+Rebuttals+Between+the+Presidents%3C%2Fb%3E(https%3A%2F%2Ffsc.al%2Fsotu-rebuttal): Users can pick any two Presidents in history to offer rebuttals to each others’ SOTU speeches (example: see how Richard Nixon might respond to George Washington’s inaugural State of the Union address in 1790).

During and after the State of the Union address - in addition to FiscalNote’s comprehensive coverage through Roll+Call, CQ, and more - FiscalNote’s transparency engine (through its Factbase technology) will analyze deviations in past speech behaviors for comparison purposes, while also charting and highlighting those moments. FiscalNote’s AI has a database of Joe Biden based on 51 years of his statements as a U.S. Senator, Vice President, Presidential candidate, and President, which allows monitoring and analysis for evolutions and changes in policy and positions.

FiscalNote’s historical database through Factba.se provides a compendium of all 254 State of the Union speeches and written messages since 1790, covering 2,079,303 words, with video or audio for 81 addresses dating back to 1936 (that’s 66 hours, 31 minutes,12 seconds to be exact). This includes statement-by-statement sentiment, vocabulary modeling, and other analyses dating back to our first President, George Washington. Clicking within any historical State of the Union transcript jumps right to the appropriate section and analysis within the video.

To complement the data-driven AI information from Factba.se, FiscalNote will also provide additional, comprehensive, non-partisan research and analysis of President Biden’s address. CQ and Roll Call will analyze the President’s proposals for domestic policy and international affairs, climate change, infrastructure, and more. FrontierView and Oxford Analytica will provide customers with in-depth overviews of the political and economic implications stemming from the speech. For further insights, news, reaction, and analysis of the President’s State of the Union address and many other timely national and global issues, visit Roll+Call, Oxford+Analytica, and FrontierView.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005642/en/