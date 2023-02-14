Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, a provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and its new SecurityCoach product integrates with Microsoft security products including:

Microsoft Azure Active Directory

Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps

The two security organizations have collaborated together to help reduce risky behavior with product integration to support real-time security coaching.

SecurityCoach helps IT/security professionals to develop a strong security culture by enabling real-time security coaching of their users in response to risky security behavior. Leveraging an organization’s existing security stack, IT/security professionals can configure their real-time coaching campaigns to immediately deliver a SecurityTip to their users related to a detected event.

“Microsoft joins our ecosystem of technology partners, which is growing rapidly, to enrich the support we provide to our customers and to fortify their organization’s human firewall,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “KnowBe4 is proud to collaborate with Microsoft to provide a seamless integration with our new SecurityCoach product, which aims to deliver real-time security coaching and advice to help end users enhance their cybersecurity knowledge and strengthen their role in contributing to a strong security culture. KnowBe4 is actively working with Microsoft to provide an API-based integration to connect our platform with market leading systems that IT/security professionals already utilize, making rolling out new products to their teams an easy and unified process.”

Phil Montgomery, General Manager Security GTM at Microsoft, says “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe. Our members, like KnowBe4, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

KnowBe4 will provide step-by-step instructions and recommendations to help IT/security professionals achieve quick and pain-free integration and data syncing during the implementation process.

KnowBe4 now integrates or partners with over 20 of the world's top cybersecurity platforms across Endpoint, Network, Identity, Cloud and Data Security https://www.knowbe4.com/integrations. For more information on SecurityCoach, visit www.knowbe4.com/securitycoach .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 56,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.