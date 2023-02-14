LIZHI Drives Business Growth With AI-Powered Voice Technology and Explores AIGC Innovation

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the “Company”) ( LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has recently made new headway with its proprietary AI-powered voice technology, which has been integrated into LIZHI’s self-developed real-time communication (RTC) audio and video streaming solution DOREME with LIZHI’s in-product interactive social functions.

Incorporating AI and voice technology into the Company’s platforms also supports the continued innovation of LIZHI’s audio products and improvements to the user experience. At the same time, LIZHI will continue to conduct in-depth research on AI-generated content (AIGC) and language processing technologies (such as OpenAI's ChatGPT) in order to explore the application and expansion of these groundbreaking technologies in LIZHI products.

With LIZHI’s extensive research and advancements in voice technology in recent years, the Company’s AI-powered voice technology has evolved to encompass a wide range of applications such as AI echo cancellation, AI noise reduction, AI voice changing, TTS (Text-To-Speech) models, and more. Algorithm development, model training, and performance optimization have enabled LIZHI to successively integrate relevant technologies into DOREME. These technologies go on to be applied to LIZHI’s products and features, including combining audio channels with screen sharing functions as well as the continuous optimization of LIZHI apps’ AI voice changer. These improvements promote further innovation of product features and functions in a diverse range of usage scenarios and offer users a continuously enhanced real-time interactive audio experience.

Leveraging the technological experience and expertise accumulated through years of business growth, LIZHI will continue to explore and expand on the applications of AIGC and language processing technologies in its interactive audio products; integrate new communication technologies with the Company’s real-time audio entertainment product features; further promote technological development and product innovation; and ultimately empower LIZHI’s users and content creators and also drive the creation of a wider variety of content.

About LIZHI INC.
LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
LIZHI INC.
IR Department
Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265
E-mail: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0NDI1NSM1Mzk1NjQzIzIxODg4NDg=
LIZHI-INC-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.