TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Arch Biopartners Inc., (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and ACHFF), a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies and novel therapeutics targeting organ inflammation, announced that an Arch scientist at the University of Calgary was awarded a Canadian Institute of Health Resources (CIHR) Project Grant worth $1,109,250 to further study the role of dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) in renal inflammation and chronic kidney disease (CKD).



The CIHR grant entitled “A Multifaceted Function for Dipeptidase-1 in Kidney Injury” was awarded to a research team at the University of Calgary led Dr. Daniel Muruve. Dr. Muruve is also the Chief Science Officer of Arch. The new grant will help further understand the novel mechanism of action for DPEP-1 in kidney inflammation and its impact on CKD.

Quote from Dr. Daniel Muruve:

“The cause of kidney disease is generally unknown and as a result, there are currently few treatments for acute kidney injury (AKI) or CKD. The only treatment for kidney failure, at present, is life support using dialysis or kidney transplantation. A better approach is to find new treatments for AKI and CKD that prevent kidney failure altogether. We have strong evidence that inflammation and DPEP-1 play very important roles in kidney injury and disease. We plan to study exactly how DPEP-1 contributes to kidney disease, including CKD and how to best target its function therapeutically.”

About DPEP-1 and Organ Inflammation

A scientific team led by Arch scientists Dr. Donna Senger and Dr. Stephen Robbins first described a novel mechanism of action for organ inflammation in the journal Cell in August 2019. In the publication, the enzyme DPEP-1 was identified, for the first time, as a major neutrophil (white blood cell) adhesion receptor on the lung, liver and kidney endothelium. Their findings established DPEP-1 as a novel therapeutic target for diseases of these organs where inflammation plays a major role and demonstrated that DPEP-1 is the target of the Company’s lead drug candidate, LSALT Peptide. The publication can be found at the following link:

“Dipeptidase-1 is an adhesion receptor for neutrophil recruitment in lungs and liver”

Subsequently in 2022, Dr. Muruve and his team explained in a publication in Science Advances how DPEP-1 regulates inflammation in the kidney. The publication can be found at the following link:

“Dipeptidase-1 governs renal inflammation during ischemia reperfusion injury”

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch Biopartners is developing a pipeline of new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, liver, and kidneys via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, relevant for multiple medical indications.

