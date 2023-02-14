SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., ( MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, highlighted impactful clinical studies from 2022 that underscore the company’s commitment to making genetic testing more accessible and equitable for all patient populations. To advance precision medicine, Myriad is dedicated to ongoing research and has published evidence demonstrating technological and scientific innovation in the areas of mental health, oncology, and women’s health.

Highlights from 2022 include:

Myriad and researchers from several collaborating institutions described the development and validation of RiskScore ® , a breast cancer polygenic risk score (PRS) for women of all ancestries, in a study published in JCO Precision Oncology. Consistent with Myriad’s goal of supporting equitable cancer risk assessment, RiskScore is the first risk prediction model that combines a PRS validated for women of all ancestries with clinical and biological variables.

Psychotropic test exceeds the effectiveness of single-gene testing at predicting sertraline metabolism in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), as demonstrated in a study published in Psychiatry Research. The GeneSight algorithm assists providers in choosing medications that will be most effective for each of their patients, improving access to personalized care for those with depression. Myriad researchers identified a carrier screening panel that is consistent with professional society guidelines and supports equity in care compared to ethnicity-specific carrier screening programs. The study, published in Genetics in Medicine, determined that the panel would identify more than 96% of couples at risk of having children with a serious disease, regardless of their ethnicity.

Prolaris ® predicts which patients can safely forego Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) and still have a low risk of metastasis, as shown in a study published in The International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology and Physics. This helps patients and their providers make personalized decisions about what type of therapeutic regimen will be most effective while avoiding unwanted side effects.

“The findings from these studies, along with the 11 others published by Myriad in 2022, represent important steps forward in our quest to improve patient outcomes, expand access and reduce healthcare disparities in genetic testing,” said Dale Muzzey, chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics. “As we look to the year ahead and beyond, we’re excited about the new data we have to share and the high-impact clinical studies that we currently have underway to advance the prevention, detection and treatment of disease.”

In addition to the studies published by Myriad, many independent studies supporting Myriad’s products were also published in 2022, including:

The Precision Medicine in Mental Health Care study conducted by the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs. Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, study results showed that major depressive disorder remission rates were significantly improved when clinicians had access to Myriad’s GeneSight Psychotropic test results.

Psychotropic test results. Studies underscoring the utility of TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO500), which powers Myriad’s Precise Tumor test, in directing therapeutic management tailored to a patient’s unique tumor genomic profile. One of many examples is a study published in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, which found that TSO500 accurately predicted response to pembrolizumab, one of the most common and effective immunotherapy treatments for several cancer types.

