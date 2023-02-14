Pineapple, Inc. (PNPL) Demonstrates Compliance with FINRA 211 Process to Initiate Public Quotations

The Company has demonstrated to FINRA compliance with Rule 6432 to initiate public quotations; Company submits application with OTC Markets for inclusion on OTCQB market tier

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PINEAPPLE, INC. (OTC Pink: PNPL) (the “Company” or “Pineapple”), a public company in the legal cannabis industry focussed on non-plant touching activities such as property rentals to licensed cannabis operators, hemp-derived CBD sales via online and in-store transactions, and cannabis business licensing and consulting services announces that its Form 15c2-11, commonly referred to as Form 211, submission to FINRA has demonstrated to FINRA compliance with Rule 6432, and therefore has met the requirements under that rule to initiate a quotation for PNPL. FINRA's processing of a Form 211 in no way constitutes FINRA's approval of the security, the issuer, or the issuer's business and relates solely to the submitting broker-dealer's obligation to comply with FINRA Rule 6432 and SEA Rule 15c2‐11 when quoting a security. The Company is currently in the process of taking the requisite steps to have its marketplace tier upgraded to OTCQB, along with the removal of the Caveat Emptor designation as currently reflected on the Company’s stock symbol.

Chairman Matthew Feinstein stated, “This has been a seven year process for me as a principal of this Company. I am overjoyed and elated about this development for Pineapple. We never gave up on ourselves and most importantly, our shareholders.”

CEO and President Shawn Credle added, “It’s a great day for Pineapple. I was brought here four years ago to get these kind of results for the shareholders and am extremely proud of our executive team that we were able to persevere and complete the task at hand. Moreover, I appreciate our shareholders for the continued faith while we crossed what many deemed to be a daunting hurdle.”

About Pineapple, Inc.

Pineapple, Inc. (the “Company” or “Pineapple”) is based in Los Angeles, California. Through the Company’s operating subsidiary, Pineapple Express Consulting, Inc., it procures and leases properties to licensed cannabis operators, provides nationwide hemp-derived CBD sales via online and in-store transactions, and offers cannabis business licensing and consulting services. The Company’s executive team blends enterprise-level corporate expertise with decades of combined experience operating in the tightly-regulated cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “could”, continue”, “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:
Matthew Feinstein, Director
Pineapple, Inc.
Office: 877-310-PNPL

