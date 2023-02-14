WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. ( SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies for autoimmune diseases and gene therapies, today announced that Company’s Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, to be held virtually from February 14-16, 2023.

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Format: Corporate update and one-on-one investor meetings

Presentation Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your SVB Securities representative.

An archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. ( SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

