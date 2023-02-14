SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , ( BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that it received an order from The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde in Oregon, who intends to offer EV charging to employees and the community. This represents the first Native Nation order for Beam Global.



“We are thrilled to be bringing the EV ARC to Grand Ronde so our employees and community members can charge their electric vehicles. Finding an electric vehicle charging solution that requires no construction and no electrical grid hassle felt like a breakthrough for us,” said Ryan Webb, Engineering and Planning Manager at The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. “We can now get EV charging to our rural community much cheaper and faster than if we opted for a grid-tied solution.”

Solar-powered EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging infrastructure products are rapidly deployed with no digging, no construction and no electrical work. Off-grid and 100% solar-powered, EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own clean electricity and deliver that energy to any quality brand charger the customer chooses. The EV charger is pre-installed on the EV ARC™ at the Beam factory and arrives at the customer site ready to charge EVs. The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde selected a charger brand with dual plugs to charge 2 vehicles simultaneously, and the Emergency Power Panel that can serve the community and first responders with 120V and 240V electric outlets in grid outages or in case of an emergency.

“The 100% solar-powered EV ARC product perfectly reflects The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde’s commitment to the responsible stewardship of natural resources and to serving their community,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Our EV ARC products provide EV charging in an equitable, sustainable and affordable manner to the vast areas of the United States which are outside of major urban areas where challenges with capacity or connecting to the grid are common. Our ability to deploy without disturbing the environment means that we can install pollution-reducing EV charging without detrimental impact to nature or historically important sites.”

