ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion ( ESPR) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and upcoming corporate milestones. Please click here to pre-register to participate in the conference call and obtain your dial in number and PIN.

