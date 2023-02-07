PR Newswire

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, today announced that CFO Joe Reitmeier is scheduled to present at the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 15, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. Presentation materials and a link to the live webcast will be made available on the company's website on the events calendar at www.lennoxinternational.com.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting, Investor Relations, 972-497-6670, [email protected].

