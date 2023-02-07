PR Newswire

Coeptis strengthens measures to protect shareholder interests through ShareIntel's investigation and due diligence services

WEXFORD, Pa., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) ("Coeptis" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, announced the Company has retained Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") for a 12-month, full-service agreement to review the trading patterns of the Company's common stock; monitor, identify and reconcile discrepancies; and target illegal short selling activities.

ShareIntel gathers and analyzes shareholder trading data through its DRIL-DownTM process, a technology platform that examines equity flows and reveals suspicious, aberrant, and/or unusual trading activity. The tool aims to help management to identify, interpret and communicate shareholder and broker-dealer movement to the market.

"We want to ensure that Coeptis is not the target of market manipulation," said Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis. "ShareIntel's proprietary analytics will identify reporting anomalies among market makers, banks, broker-dealers and clearing firms as it tracks share ownership and identifies suspicious trading activity."

David Wenger, President and Chief Executive Officer of ShareIntel, stated, "We look forward to helping Coeptis identify potential abusive and illegal naked short selling. A company's most valuable currency is its stock and it is important to protect shareholders from egregious trading activities."

Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC – (ShareIntel)

ShareIntel is an application service provider retained by public companies to obtain, aggregate, track and analyze shareholder trading information. This process is managed through a proprietary patent pending web-based application known as the "Data Repository Information Link" system DRIL-DownTM.

In addition to its core business, ShareIntel can provide value-added custom consulting services to help client companies maximize the utility of our analyses. ShareIntel is a part of the $5 billion plus rapidly growing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") industry.

The ShareIntel solution empowers the public company CEO's with unique analytical tools to manage their investment bankers, legal counsel, investor relations, shareholders and more. ShareIntel creates meaningful hard and soft dollar savings by providing "instant" and actionable analytic metrics to coordinate and monitor corporate governance, regulatory compliance, corporate finance, due diligence, public offering market surveillance, mergers, acquisitions, investor relations, shareholder communications, blue sky compliance, road show planning and more.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Global Market following the business combination; (2) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Company as a result of the consummation of the business combination; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) the risks that the Company's products in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (5) costs related to the business combination; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

CONTACTS

Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc.

Andy Galy

Sr. VP of Communications

504-416-6965

[email protected]

Investors

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Jon Nugent

205-566-3026

[email protected]

Media

Bill Borden

732-910-1620

[email protected]

