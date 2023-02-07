PR Newswire

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced the development of a holographic quantum chromodynamic research database information management system. The system is the result of the Company's independent research and development, which is conducive to further improving the Company's intellectual property protection system, maintaining its technological leadership, and enhancing its core competitiveness.

HOLO applies quantum chromodynamics in holographic data communication to connect quantum computers and other information processing nodes to build a QCD data information security network. Thus HOLO has developed the holographic quantum chromodynamic research database information management system and obtained software copyright. The system uses light field second-order or higher-order to correlate physical objects' image information and convert them into 3D holographic, super-resolution, or non-visual domain imaging. The system uses quantum entangled photons to encode the object information to generate holograms and creates high-resolution, low-noise holographic information images for information transmission. The system contains many protocols and applications, such as QSDC, QDS, QKD, and QT. Also, the system combines quantum data storage relay and quantum state conversion to achieve superluminal transmission communication without latency. Both parties can complete the encryption by sharing entanglement or transmitting quantum states. Any theft will be detected in time because of interference with entanglement and quantum states. HOLO's system can communicate in "hyperspace" without the limitation of distance and transmission medium, ensuring the safe transmission of information. Compared with traditional data encryption, QCD encryption is based on the principle of unclonability. It can generate high-quality keys with higher security.

When an eavesdropper tries to steal quantum communication information, HOLO takes advantage of the unclonable nature of QCD information, which can cause irreversible damage to the quantum state. The sending and receiving parties of the real message owner only need to compare some keys to conclude whether the message has been stolen. Because the state of any quantum needs to be measured before it can be copied, but the quantum state is so fragile that any measurement will change the quantum state itself, leading to collapse and irreversible change of the quantum state, the quantum state cannot be easily copied. Generating quantum encryption is also the process of distributing the key, and both real owners of the information will get the key simultaneously without needing a third-party messenger in the middle of the transmission.

HOLO's holographic quantum chromodynamic research database information management system can establish a secure, encrypted transmission channel to distribute quantum keys. Since photons have two polarization directions and are perpendicular to each other, both sides of the actual information owner can use a 90-degree or 45-degree measurement to measure the quantum form. Both sides can take out a small portion of the key and compare them to determine if there is a stealer. If a 25% difference is found, it can be concluded that the message has been intercepted. Similarly, if the message is not intercepted, then the key quantum state of the two is 100% identical. If theft is detected, the system can immediately shut down the communication or redistribute the key until the theft no longer exists. Because of the quantum's unclonable property, the system allows the receiver of the message transmission to detect the change of the key and stop the key communication in time, thus ensuring the absolute security of the QCD encrypted message.

In the future, with the rapid integration and development of new technologies, applications, and models such as cloud computing, mobile Internet, big data, and the Internet of Things, the security of network information will become an essential factor affecting economic security, cultural security, and social security. HOLO will also delve into quantum chromodynamics to empower information transmission security, hoping that it can become a pioneer in the new generation of information systems.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. MicroCloud Hologram provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud Hologram also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MicroCloud Hologram technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

