Paycor Strengthens Focus on Empowering Leaders with Debut of COR Leadership Dashboard

1 hours ago
CINCINNATI, Feb. 7, 2023

The New Offering Provides Actionable Insights to Help Transform Managers into Effective Leaders

CINCINNATI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the release of the COR Leadership Dashboard. The new offering provides people leaders with actionable data based on scores about leadership effectiveness to drive engagement and maximize performance.

Today, frontline leaders have a disproportionate effect on an employee's engagement. Paycor previously introduced the COR Leadership Framework to inspire companies to invest in effective frontline leaders to help attract and retain a premier workforce. The COR Leadership Dashboard, the latest addition to the framework, surfaces real-time insights on relevant employee data trends and evaluates leadership effectiveness. A new leadership survey in Paycor Pulse gathers feedback from direct reports on how well their manager coaches, optimizes and engages their team and provides a baseline score of leader effectiveness. Results are put through native natural language processing and sentiment analysis engines to quickly categorize unstructured feedback by theme and positive/negative sentiment, so leaders do not have to spend time manually parsing results. Those scores are populated in the COR Leadership Dashboard to surface opportunities for career development alongside real-time employee data to help identify areas that may require their immediate attention.

Leader effectiveness is evaluated on three attributes:

  • Coach: Investing in individual employees to help them uncover their career aspirations and ensure they understand their alignment to the company mission and strategic objectives.
  • Optimize: Ensuring employees are meeting team and individual objectives by inspiring personal and team accountability.
  • Retain: Incentivizing employees in a holistic way that makes them feel authentically valued.

"This is the proof in the pudding, as we continue to refine and optimize our product to empower leaders to build winning teams," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. "The COR Leadership Dashboard provides relevant employee data trends and provides leaders targeted actions to coach and retain talent in today's fast-paced working environment."

The introduction of the COR Leadership Dashboard further aligns with Paycor's mission to continue innovating and providing enhancements to better serve leaders.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

