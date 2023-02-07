Clarivate to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 1, 2023

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, announced today it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 1 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to review the results.

The live webcast of the earnings call on March 1 will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/352264749. A replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing 844-200-6205 (in the United States), 929-526-1599 (International) and 833-950-0062 (Canada). The conference ID number is 217723.

An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 866-813-9403 (in the US), 44-204-525-0658 (International) and 226-828-7578 (Canada). The replay access code is 911697. The recording will be available for replay through March 15, 2023.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription- and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

