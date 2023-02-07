Natural Grocers® Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 7, 2023

Report details company's commitment to regenerative agriculture, product education, impactful environmental sustainability practices and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC), announced the release of the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for fiscal year 2022. This second annual ESG report outlines current practices, as well as investments made in the previous year.

Natural_Grocers_2022_ESG_Report.jpg

The 2021 ESG report was largely focused on product standards – the cornerstone of Natural Grocers' sustainability principles, which demonstrate the company's commitment to offering high-quality natural and organic products at Always AffordableSM prices.

With a long legacy of providing products and services that help deliver positive social and environmental changes, Natural Grocers decided to emphasize the company's dedication to regenerative agriculture in its 2022 ESG Report. This synergistic systems approach to farming is in parallel with the company's product standards and Five Founding Principles that have led them to be industry leaders.

"We chose to focus on our commitment to regenerative agriculture in this year's ESG report because we believe it is beneficial to the earth and an important practice with the potential to mitigate climate change. Regenerative agriculture is a reclamation of the best practices from the past, combined with current evidence-based research, to improve and renew the ecosystem and natural resources that are foundational to farming," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Executive Co-President.

Natural Grocers' rigorous product standards that support regenerative agriculture include: 100% organic produce, 100% pasture-raised dairy, 100% free range eggs, and 100% humanely raised and sustainably sourced meats. For additional information regarding our product standards, please see www.naturalgrocers.com/our-standards.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2022 REPORT INCLUDE:

Product Standards & Marketing

  • Product Standards
  • Regenerative Agriculture
  • Communication and Education

Environmental Sustainability

  • Climate Change
  • Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  • Waste and Recycling

Social

  • Caring for our Crew
  • Nutrition Education
  • Food Access and Affordability
  • Community Events and Sponsorships
NATURAL GROCERS' LEGACY AND ESG TRANSPARENCY

Natural Grocers is a family-operated company that has a legacy of providing products and services intended to deliver positive social and environmental changes. The company took steps to enhance transparency in this year's ESG report and endeavors to provide additional data in future ESG reports.

Kemper Isely also stated, "We approach ESG topics with the same mindset as our product standards and nutrition education: rigorous, evidence-based, and thoughtful. ESG disciplines have always been important to the company, and we are committed to refining and communicating our ESG strategy over time. Our longstanding commitment to sustainable business practices has consistently enabled us to offer high-quality natural and organic products at affordable prices to our customers while also delivering value for our shareholders. We hope to inspire other companies to follow our lead."

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the recent addition of two new stores – one in Denver, CO and the other in McCall, ID – the Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Natural_Grocers_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA07291&sd=2023-02-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-releases-2022-environmental-social-and-governance-report-301740039.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA07291&Transmission_Id=202302070753PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA07291&DateId=20230207
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.