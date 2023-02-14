Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on February 14, 2023

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, targeted, small molecule therapies for the treatment of devastating muscle disorders, today announced that management will present at the virtual SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET.

The presentation will be webcast live; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise events+page and will be accessible for replay following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to the webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare neuromuscular and cardiac disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle-focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue. The Company’s lead candidate, EDG-5506, an investigational orally administered small molecule myosin modulator designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies, is advancing in multiple clinical trials in individuals with Duchenne, Becker and Limb Girdle 2i muscular dystrophies, and McArdle’s disease. The Company is also advancing EDG-7500, a novel sarcomere modulator for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, into IND-enabling preclinical development. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and+Facebook.

