UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced that it has received the 2022 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath Business Automation Platform. This marks the third consecutive year that UiPath has been honored with this recognition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.

Since 2000, the NFSB Service Award has been presented annually to companies who – as rated solely by their own customers – exceeded expectations in customer service through a deep commitment to customer centricity. The award criteria includes providing Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) survey results for the calendar year, achieving a CSAT minimum rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 or an equivalent rating system such as Net Promoter Score® (NPS), successfully passing an audit of CSAT survey results, and providing written verification of CSAT survey results by the Company’s customer support management.

With an overall CSAT rating of 94% from its customers in 2022—an increase from 91% in 2021—UiPath is in an elite class of B2B software technology companies. According to industry+benchmarking%2C the average CSAT for software organizations is 77%, for example. Further, UiPath earned a NorthFace ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating of 4.6 out of 5, based on an audit of customer responses to more than 45,000 surveys sent to customers as part of the interaction with customer support.

“We are incredibly proud of our dedicated global customer support teams for achieving this remarkable milestone for the third year in a row,” said Deepak Chawla, UiPath Senior Vice President of Global Product Support. “Being recognized by our customers is the pinnacle of achievements. Putting them first—and exceeding their expectations—will always be fundamental to the success of our business. On behalf of everyone at UiPath, we thank our customers and the Customer Relationship Management Institute for this recognition.”

“The NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award is widely recognized as the most prestigious award for customer service excellence due to its unique customer-only vote criteria,” said John Alexander Maraganis, CRMI President and CEO. “We’re proud to recognize organizations like UiPath who not only offer exemplary customer service, but who also center their company’s DNA on a deep commitment to continuously exceed customer expectations.”

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

