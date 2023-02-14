Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, is pleased to announce its participation in multiple upcoming industry and financial conferences during the first and second quarter.

Expanding International Reach

Sidus started the year with its participation at the 18TH annual Ilan+Ramon+International+Space+Conference, an international conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. Designed to empower the emerging space industry in Israel to become a global innovation center, attendees included heads of space agencies, astronauts, leading space industries, space entrepreneurs, investors, and space professionals.

“As we hone our focus on key markets and strategic partnerships, participation in conferences allow us to establish relationships with industry professionals and leaders from across the globe, a key goal of Sidus’ as we aim to expand our international presence,” said Jamie Adams, Sidus Space Chief Technology Officer. “Starting off internationally in Tel Aviv at their Space Week followed by SATELLITE 2023 in Washington, D.C. will continue to further Sidus’ reputation as an innovative, yet experienced leader in the industry.”

Upcoming Industry Conferences

Sidus Space will be attending the following Industry conferences in Q1 and Q2:

SATELLITE 2023

According to creators of the event, “Since 1981, SATELLITE Conference & Exhibition has been universally recognized as the meeting place for the global space and satellite communities, with tens of thousands of international attendees.”

Sidus Space will be an exhibitor at the conference, located in booth # 2926 in Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Carol Craig, Founder and CEO, will also speak on a panel entitled “SmallSat Builder CEOs: Bringing Innovation to the Space Supply Chain” on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 alongside other industry leaders.

Multiple Investor Conferences

Along with industry conferences, Sidus Space will be presenting in multiple investor conferences, starting with the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Founder and CEO, Carol Craig will be presenting at 9:05 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes, followed by questions. Please register+here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

Upcoming Investor Conferences will be posted to our website.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Sidus Space

Sidus+Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005596/en/