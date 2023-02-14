Digi International Expands Industry-Leading Portfolio of Connectivity Solutions for Private Cellular Networks, Supporting Transmission and Distribution for Utilities

Expanding its portfolio of solutions to support private cellular networks, Digi+International (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, connectivity products, and services, today launched new versions of its widely adopted Digi IX10 cellular router at DistribuTECH+2023. The new solution enables electric utilities to deploy private cellular networks that leverage the CBRS Band 48 shared spectrum or Anterix Band 8 900 MHz licensed spectrum.

Building upon its expansive portfolio of Private Cellular Network (PCN) enabled devices, Digi IX10 is a full-featured cellular router combining trouble-free reliability with long service life. Flexible power and connectivity options make it a versatile and cost-effective choice for electric utilities, smart-grid equipment manufacturers, and other stakeholders that need to secure critical infrastructure data transmission over private cellular networks — including variants for Anterix 900 MHz licensed spectrum and CBRS 3.5 GHz spectrum.

“In the utilities market, private broadband is rapidly emerging as a must-have for grid modernization efforts,” said Carlos L'Abbate, CTOfrom Anterix. “As the nation’s largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, our Anterix Active Ecosystem welcomes Digi’s latest addition to its portfolio of PCN-enabled routers. Together, Digi and Anterix are uniquely positioned to help utilities achieve secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.”

The new Digi solution is ideal for a range of use cases in the industrial and utilities sectors, including transmission and distribution automation, connecting grid assets, metering, power quality monitoring, and remote instrumentation, as well as EV charging, solar farms, and other utilities applications that require greater intelligence, visibility, and edge computing.

“When it comes to modernizing our grid infrastructure, connectivity remains among the most important requirements,” said Kinana Hussain, Vice President of Product Management, from Digi International. “The latest model of the Digi IX10 expands our PCN device portfolio and, coupled with Digi Remote Manager, reaffirms our commitment to providing the smart and affordable connectivity needed by stakeholders in the electric utilities industry.”

Digi’s PCN solutions feature Digi+Remote+Manager%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Digi RM), the command center enabling the orchestration, management, and visibility of PCN devices. Digi RM enables low/no-touch provisioning, mass configuration, maintenance, and support, even for thousands of devices. With Digi RM, utilities can evaluate, update, and configure Digi devices while gaining visibility into network health. Digi also offers an on-premise remote management option for deployments requiring full control, and customization of their networking infrastructure.

“Digi International has been a prominent member of the OnGo Alliance for many years,” said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the OnGo Alliance. “The launch of the Digi IX10 for CBRS marks another milestone in the continued adoption of 4G LTE and 5G solutions using shared spectrum. This addition to the company’s broad portfolio of PCN solutions will offer utilities – and other companies as well – more deployment options as they strive to improve the resiliency of the nation’s grid infrastructure.”

IX10 Features & Benefits:

  • Design – Compact, economical and rugged, Digi IX10’s small footprint provides versatility in placement, and its specs ensure it can withstand broad temperature ranges, making it ideal for public or private cellular networks in harsh environments.

  • Flexibility – Wirelessly connects IP-based devices while protecting investments in legacy serial devices. Flexible power input and low-power consumption allows it to use existing DC power in control cabinets, as well as solar for remote installations.

  • Reliability –Redundant connectivity with dual SIMs and Digi SureLink® for failover from private to public networks, or dual-public networks.

  • Security - Built-in Digi+TrustFence%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E for device security, device identity and data privacy.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

