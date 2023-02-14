Carvana+(NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is celebrating its #NoFinishLines campaign with 50 automotive students at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Florida. As part of the brand’s partnership with racing legend Jimmie Johnson and his upcoming race in Daytona, Florida, Carvana and the driver of the No. 84 Carvana Chevy are bringing these hardworking high school students to the racetrack for the field trip of a lifetime.

“We are positively thrilled to be supporting Jimmie Johnson’s highly anticipated return to Daytona,” said Allison Andrews, Carvana Activation and Community Brand Manager. “Additionally, both teams are dedicated to serving our communities and including them in our local events. When we learned about Atlantic High School’s brand new program for automotive repair, we knew that we had to offer the students a chance to see these race cars up close, and what better place to do that than in person at Daytona?”

Atlantic High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) students will also have the opportunity to meet the seven-time NASCAR champion before the big race at the school’s new, state-of-the-art automotive repair garage. Johnson will offer a Q&A session for the class before they cheer him on in person at the track.

“The launch of our Automotive CTE program this year has brought such excitement to our students,” said Walter Woolley, head of the Automotive CTE program at Atlantic High School. “We are so grateful to Carvana and Jimmie Johnson for helping us celebrate our launch; it’s been great to see the kids light up with excitement about this race and the chance to meet Jimmie, and to see them start thinking about future career possibilities. Whether they’re interested in driving the cars, repairing them, or designing them, they will receive the needed support for their dream through Atlantic High School’s Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program.”

Carvana Racing and Jimmie Johnson are proud to support teachers and students. Atlantic High School’s Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program was launched in the 2022 academic year, and is part of a larger national Career and Technical Education program, providing students with academic and technical skills to prepare them for future careers in logistics, distribution, transportation and automotive repair.

