WNS Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

1 hours ago
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). WNS has been included in the GEI for the third consecutive year. The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand.

WNS is included in the 2023 list for scoring above global thresholds established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation.

"WNS is proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third year in a row. This recognition highlights our ongoing ESG efforts including the creation of a workplace that is gender diverse, equitable, and safe for all. In addition to the ongoing talent management programs across WNS, the company continues to invest additional resources in the upskilling, mentoring, and leadership development of our female employees," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

WNS has introduced several specialized programs designed to improve DEI at all levels of the organization. These include CENTURION, a management training initiative focused on building a sustainable pipeline of women leaders in the organization, and the CEO’s Millennial Council (CMC) which provides high-potential millennial employees the opportunity to work directly with the executive management team and contribute their unique perspectives to the direction and growth of the organization.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2022, WNS had 57,994 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

