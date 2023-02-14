B2Digital's B2 Fighting Series Kicks Off 2023 With New Single-Event Company Record at B2FS 178

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TAMPA, FL, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that it has officially kicked off the 2023 B2 Fighting Series (“B2FS”) with a record-setting performance at B2FS 178, which took place this past Saturday,

February 4, at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Although management does not want to publicly release precise revenue information until it has been fully vetted, it can be made public that B2FS 178 broke all-time Company records for single-day events in both online ticket sales and overall sales

“This is a tremendous way to get back into action in the new year, and I’m extremely proud of our team, our fighters, and our loyal fans,” remarked Greg P. Bell, Chairman and CEO of B2 Digital. “We have continued to make strong gains in name ID and brand awareness among combat sports fans around the world, and these numbers are a testament to that work and investment. And we have much bigger moves just ahead on that front.”

B2FS 178 featured six (6) pro and ten (10) amateur matchups, and two (2) grappling bouts.

B2FS matchmaker Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon noted, “B2 Fighting Series promised and delivered this past Saturday night in Shepherdsville. This was the biggest night in B2 Fighting Series history. Derek Albright, Davion Trotter, Christian Dinh, and Tyler Stevens are now undefeated professional fighters. Remember those names! We expect big things from each. Nick Maupin ended the night with a huge Knockout victory. A solid undercard provided a mix of exciting submissions, knockouts, and decisions. B2FS 178 was an amazing way to start 2023, and we look forward to what the year has in store from here!”

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital ( BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 20 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at www.B2FS.com.

B2Digital has a growing social media presence. Follow us on:

Twitter: @B2digitalOTC

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/b2digitalotc/

B2Digital: MMA’s Premier Development League

www.B2FS.com

B2 Fighting Series Pay Per View Link

www.b2mma.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information, please contact:
[email protected]

Public Relations:
Tiger Marketing & Branding Agency
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODc0Mzg4MyM1Mzk0ODI5IzUwMDAzMTgwMA==
B2Digital-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.